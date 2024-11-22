Left Menu

Nations League Thrills: Portugal Pitted Against Denmark

The Nations League knocks out stage with thrilling matchups: Spain meets the Netherlands, France tackles Croatia, Germany faces Italy, and Portugal battles Denmark. The quarter-finals will be played in March over two legs, with Spain, Portugal, and Germany leading their respective groups without any losses.

Reigning Nations League champions Spain are set to face the Netherlands in the competition's quarter-finals, as was revealed at the draw held in Nyon on Friday. Former titleholders, France, are slated to clash with Croatia, promising an exciting lineup for football fans everywhere.

Germany will meet Italy, while Portugal, the inaugural champions of the Nations League, are matched against Denmark. This stage is set for March, with quarter-finals played over two legs before the competition moves to single-leg semi-finals in June. The final and third-place playoff will take place three days later.

Spain, Portugal, and Germany all advanced as top seeds, having completed their group stages undefeated. Notably, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo remains a key figure, leading the goal-scoring charts in League A, as he prepares to chase yet another title at the age of 40.

(With inputs from agencies.)

