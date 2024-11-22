Rodri's Real Madrid Temptation: A Ballon d'Or Winner's Perspective

Rodri, the current midfielder for Manchester City and recent Ballon d'Or recipient, hinted at a willingness to consider an offer from Real Madrid, a club he regards as historic, if one were ever extended. The Spaniard elaborated on this sentiment during a Spanish sports radio interview.

He quickly reiterated his contentment with his situation at City, where he has been instrumental in securing numerous titles since his arrival in 2019. Speculation persists around his potential move, as inquiries about joining major Spanish clubs frequently surface.

Despite Real Madrid's absence from his Ballon d'Or celebration, which Rodri attributed to undisclosed reasons, he remains focused on his recovery from a knee injury and his contributions to both club and country, as evidenced by Spain's recent European Championship win.

