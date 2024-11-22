Left Menu

Rodri's Real Madrid Temptation: A Ballon d'Or Winner's Perspective

Rodri, Manchester City's Ballon d'Or winner, expressed willingness to consider Real Madrid's offer if approached, but emphasized happiness at City. Spanish players often face questions regarding interest in top clubs. Rodri is contracted until 2027 and recently overcame a knee injury. His success highlights the key role of defensive midfielders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:43 IST
Rodri's Real Madrid Temptation: A Ballon d'Or Winner's Perspective
Rodri
  • Country:
  • Spain

Rodri, the current midfielder for Manchester City and recent Ballon d'Or recipient, hinted at a willingness to consider an offer from Real Madrid, a club he regards as historic, if one were ever extended. The Spaniard elaborated on this sentiment during a Spanish sports radio interview.

He quickly reiterated his contentment with his situation at City, where he has been instrumental in securing numerous titles since his arrival in 2019. Speculation persists around his potential move, as inquiries about joining major Spanish clubs frequently surface.

Despite Real Madrid's absence from his Ballon d'Or celebration, which Rodri attributed to undisclosed reasons, he remains focused on his recovery from a knee injury and his contributions to both club and country, as evidenced by Spain's recent European Championship win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024