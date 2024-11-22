Left Menu

Inter Miami Coach Martino Resigns After MLS Playoff Exit

Gerardo 'Tata' Martino resigned as Inter Miami's coach following their exit from the MLS Cup playoffs. Despite a strong regular season with 74 points, Miami fell in the first playoff round. Martino had significant influence, guiding the team to a Leagues Cup win and assembling key players including Lionel Messi.

Updated: 22-11-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:43 IST
Gerardo Martino

Gerardo 'Tata' Martino announced his resignation as Inter Miami's head coach on Friday, citing personal reasons. His departure follows the team's disappointing exit from the MLS Cup playoffs earlier this month.

Under Martino's guidance, Inter Miami achieved a record-breaking 74 points to win the Supporters' Shield, led by superstar Lionel Messi. However, the team couldn't advance beyond the playoff first round, losing to ninth-seed Atlanta United.

Martino expressed gratitude to the club and its players, having joined Miami in June 2023, and securing the Leagues Cup last season. The search for a new coach is already underway, with Miami set to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup in 2024.

