Inter Miami Coach Martino Resigns After MLS Playoff Exit

Gerardo 'Tata' Martino announced his resignation as Inter Miami's head coach on Friday, citing personal reasons. His departure follows the team's disappointing exit from the MLS Cup playoffs earlier this month.

Under Martino's guidance, Inter Miami achieved a record-breaking 74 points to win the Supporters' Shield, led by superstar Lionel Messi. However, the team couldn't advance beyond the playoff first round, losing to ninth-seed Atlanta United.

Martino expressed gratitude to the club and its players, having joined Miami in June 2023, and securing the Leagues Cup last season. The search for a new coach is already underway, with Miami set to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)