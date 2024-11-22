Legal Stalemate: Mbappe vs. PSG Salary Saga

The ongoing financial conflict between Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain will not be addressed by the French Football Federation, as the federation announced its legal department found no grounds for intervention.

Last month, the French league appeals commission upheld a ruling requiring PSG to pay Mbappe 55 million euros in unpaid wages. However, PSG disputes the decision and says no money is owed. Despite hearing both sides again, the verdict remains unchanged.

Mbappe, who has since transferred to Real Madrid, declined mediation after asserting PSG owes him salary and bonuses. The relationship soured when PSG felt let down after giving him a historic contract in 2022.

