Legal Stalemate: Mbappe vs. PSG Salary Saga

The French Football Federation will not mediate between Kylian Mbappe and PSG in their financial dispute. Despite the league commission ruling in Mbappe's favor, PSG contests the payment. Mbappe, now with Real Madrid, rejected mediation, claiming PSG owes his unpaid wages and bonuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:23 IST
The ongoing financial conflict between Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain will not be addressed by the French Football Federation, as the federation announced its legal department found no grounds for intervention.

Last month, the French league appeals commission upheld a ruling requiring PSG to pay Mbappe 55 million euros in unpaid wages. However, PSG disputes the decision and says no money is owed. Despite hearing both sides again, the verdict remains unchanged.

Mbappe, who has since transferred to Real Madrid, declined mediation after asserting PSG owes him salary and bonuses. The relationship soured when PSG felt let down after giving him a historic contract in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

