Matheesha Pathirana Celebrates Major IPL Retention Amid High-Stakes 2025 Mega Auction

Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana is thrilled after Chennai Super Kings retained him for Rs 13 crore for IPL 2025. Pathirana's exceptional performance secured his spot, marking a significant milestone since joining CSK in 2022. Meanwhile, the IPL 2025 Mega Auction promises thrilling action with numerous marquee players up for grabs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:19 IST
Matheesha Pathirana (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana, starring in the Abu Dhabi T10, is rejoicing after being retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a massive Rs 13 crore ahead of IPL 2025. Known for his prowess as a death-over specialist, Pathirana expressed gratitude for CSK's enduring trust in his abilities.

"It's a dream come true," Pathirana remarked, reflecting on his 2022 CSK debut and subsequent rise. Since joining the franchise, Pathirana has played 20 matches, capturing 34 wickets with a commendable economy rate of 7.88. Despite CSK's near-playoff miss in 2024, he looks forward to reuniting with captain MS Dhoni.

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction is set to captivate fans, featuring 574 players, including marquee names like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul. The auction, which hosts 204 slots with room for 70 overseas players, is expected to see strategic moves leveraging Right-to-Match cards, essential in retaining top talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

