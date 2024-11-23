Left Menu

France Triumphs in Autumn Nations Series Finale

France concluded their autumn nations series with a victorious 37-23 win over Argentina, marking their third consecutive win at the Stade de France. The team showcased formidable performance throughout the series, notably defeating New Zealand just days prior, positioning themselves as favorites for the upcoming Six Nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 03:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 03:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France ended the autumn nations series triumphantly with a 37-23 win against Argentina, securing their third consecutive victory at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Just days after a narrow victory over New Zealand, Fabien Galthie's team showed no signs of slowing down. The match against the Pumas saw a penalty try and tries by Thibaud Flament, Gabin Villiere, and Louis Bielle-Biarrey, while a flawless kicking performance from Thomas Ramos contributed 15 points. Although Argentina's Thomas Gallo and Ignacio Ruiz scored second-half tries, their lack of discipline cost them dearly.

Having also prevailed against Japan earlier this month, France now stands as the favorite for the Six Nations, scheduled to begin on January 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

