France Triumphs in Autumn Nations Series Finale

France ended the autumn nations series triumphantly with a 37-23 win against Argentina, securing their third consecutive victory at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Just days after a narrow victory over New Zealand, Fabien Galthie's team showed no signs of slowing down. The match against the Pumas saw a penalty try and tries by Thibaud Flament, Gabin Villiere, and Louis Bielle-Biarrey, while a flawless kicking performance from Thomas Ramos contributed 15 points. Although Argentina's Thomas Gallo and Ignacio Ruiz scored second-half tries, their lack of discipline cost them dearly.

Having also prevailed against Japan earlier this month, France now stands as the favorite for the Six Nations, scheduled to begin on January 31.

