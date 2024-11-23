Russell Dominates Final Practice at Las Vegas Grand Prix
George Russell led the final practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, outpacing McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz. Despite early struggles, Max Verstappen finished fifth after a tire change. The session concluded with a red flag due to Lance Stroll's stoppage on track.
George Russell showcased remarkable speed as he topped the final practice session ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying. The Mercedes driver clocked an impressive time of one minute, 33.570 seconds, leaving McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz trailing.
Defending champion Max Verstappen faced early challenges due to slippery conditions but improved after a tire switch to finish fifth. Lando Norris claimed fourth, while Lewis Hamilton continued his strong performance, ending sixth.
The session saw a late red flag when Aston Martin's Lance Stroll halted on track, underlining the high-stakes atmosphere as competitors ready for Saturday's qualifying.
(With inputs from agencies.)
