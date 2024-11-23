Left Menu

Russell Dominates Final Practice at Las Vegas Grand Prix

George Russell led the final practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, outpacing McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz. Despite early struggles, Max Verstappen finished fifth after a tire change. The session concluded with a red flag due to Lance Stroll's stoppage on track.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:11 IST
Russell Dominates Final Practice at Las Vegas Grand Prix

George Russell showcased remarkable speed as he topped the final practice session ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying. The Mercedes driver clocked an impressive time of one minute, 33.570 seconds, leaving McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz trailing.

Defending champion Max Verstappen faced early challenges due to slippery conditions but improved after a tire switch to finish fifth. Lando Norris claimed fourth, while Lewis Hamilton continued his strong performance, ending sixth.

The session saw a late red flag when Aston Martin's Lance Stroll halted on track, underlining the high-stakes atmosphere as competitors ready for Saturday's qualifying.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024