Government Assures Autonomy in New Sports Regulatory Board Initiative
In response to concerns about the autonomy of the Indian Olympic Association and national federations, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya affirms the proposed Sports Regulatory Board in the draft National Sports Governance Bill aims to ensure good governance while respecting autonomy. The bill is slated for introduction in Parliament soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has addressed concerns about the autonomy of national sports bodies with the impending introduction of a Sports Regulatory Board under the draft National Sports Governance Bill.
According to Mandaviya, the board is essential for governance but won't interfere in daily operations.
The bill, which will be introduced in Parliament shortly, positions the regulatory board with authority over affiliations for the Indian Olympic Association and national federations while requiring transparency through public disclosures from these organizations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tribals, OBCs hardly in big corporate houses, judiciary; PM Modi silent when I demanded caste census in Parliament, claims Rahul Gandhi.
Only the BJP-led Mahayuti government can provide the good governance that Maharashtra needs: PM Modi at poll rally in Dhule.
It is important for Maharashtra to defeat Mahayuti govt and support MVA for stability and good governance: Cong chief Kharge in Mumbai.
Mauritius Parliamentary Election: A Battle Against the Cost of Living Crisis
Language Row in Parliament: John Brittas Speaks Out Against Hindi Imposition