Government Assures Autonomy in New Sports Regulatory Board Initiative

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has addressed concerns about the autonomy of national sports bodies with the impending introduction of a Sports Regulatory Board under the draft National Sports Governance Bill.

According to Mandaviya, the board is essential for governance but won't interfere in daily operations.

The bill, which will be introduced in Parliament shortly, positions the regulatory board with authority over affiliations for the Indian Olympic Association and national federations while requiring transparency through public disclosures from these organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)