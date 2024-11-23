Left Menu

KL Rahul's Redemption: Silence Amid the Roar

KL Rahul demonstrates resilience and skill, easing India's path to victory against Australia in Perth's first test. His unbeaten 62, coupled with Yashasvi Jaiswal's support, led India to 172 without loss. Rahul's mature approach silences critics, proving pivotal as India leads by 218 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:21 IST
KL Rahul's Redemption: Silence Amid the Roar
KL Rahul

On a decisive day two of the Perth test, makeshift opener KL Rahul led India to a commanding position against Australia, ending the day at 172 without loss. Rahul's unbeaten 62 played a crucial role, putting his side 218 runs ahead after Australia crumbled for 104.

Rahul's performance silenced critics who have questioned his recent form. Not only did he complement Yashasvi Jaiswal's vibrant 90 not out, but his experience and maturity from a decade in and out of the team were evident in his gameplay.

This remarkable innings comes despite past flak over his performances, including a poor strike rate in the IPL and bizarre dismissals. However, coach Gautam Gambhir has consistently defended his versatility and value to the team, as proven in this test where Rahul's strategic play as an opener justified his recall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024