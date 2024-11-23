KL Rahul's Redemption: Silence Amid the Roar

On a decisive day two of the Perth test, makeshift opener KL Rahul led India to a commanding position against Australia, ending the day at 172 without loss. Rahul's unbeaten 62 played a crucial role, putting his side 218 runs ahead after Australia crumbled for 104.

Rahul's performance silenced critics who have questioned his recent form. Not only did he complement Yashasvi Jaiswal's vibrant 90 not out, but his experience and maturity from a decade in and out of the team were evident in his gameplay.

This remarkable innings comes despite past flak over his performances, including a poor strike rate in the IPL and bizarre dismissals. However, coach Gautam Gambhir has consistently defended his versatility and value to the team, as proven in this test where Rahul's strategic play as an opener justified his recall.

