Chelsea Narrow Gap with Victory Over Leicester

Chelsea inched closer to the top of the Premier League standings with a pivotal 2-1 win against Leicester City on Saturday. The victory puts Chelsea within five points of current leader Liverpool, which is set to play Southampton on Sunday.

Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring with a skillful finish in the 15th minute, marking his seventh goal in 13 appearances this season. Enzo Fernandez doubled Chelsea's advantage with a header in the 75th minute, following an initial save by Leicester's goalkeeper, Mads Hermansen.

Leicester's Jordan Ayew managed to find the net in the 95th minute, but it was a mere consolation as Chelsea held onto victory. The London club now sits just a point behind second-place Manchester City, who faces Tottenham Hotspur later on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)