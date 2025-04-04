De Bruyne's Farewell to Manchester City: An Emotional Departure

Kevin De Bruyne, the influential Belgium playmaker for Manchester City, has revealed that his time at the club is coming to an end. Confirming his departure when his contract expires this summer, De Bruyne took to social media to share his emotions.

In a heartfelt post on X, De Bruyne reflected on his successful tenure at City, where he won an impressive 14 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and the coveted Champions League. He expressed deep gratitude for the club and its supporters, stating, 'This city. This club. These people... gave me EVERYTHING.'

While De Bruyne's future post-Manchester City remains uncertain, he did not comment on his participation in the upcoming Club World Cup in the United States. His departure marks the end of a remarkable chapter in his career as one of the Premier League's all-time greats.

(With inputs from agencies.)