Left Menu

De Bruyne's Farewell to Manchester City: An Emotional Departure

Kevin De Bruyne announced he will leave Manchester City at the end of his contract this summer. The Belgian playmaker expressed gratitude to the club and fans in an emotional message, acknowledging his immense achievements with 14 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and a Champions League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:28 IST
De Bruyne's Farewell to Manchester City: An Emotional Departure
Kevin De Bruyne
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Kevin De Bruyne, the influential Belgium playmaker for Manchester City, has revealed that his time at the club is coming to an end. Confirming his departure when his contract expires this summer, De Bruyne took to social media to share his emotions.

In a heartfelt post on X, De Bruyne reflected on his successful tenure at City, where he won an impressive 14 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and the coveted Champions League. He expressed deep gratitude for the club and its supporters, stating, 'This city. This club. These people... gave me EVERYTHING.'

While De Bruyne's future post-Manchester City remains uncertain, he did not comment on his participation in the upcoming Club World Cup in the United States. His departure marks the end of a remarkable chapter in his career as one of the Premier League's all-time greats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025