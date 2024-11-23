Korean Duo Overpowers Indian Pair at China Masters
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, a top Indian men's doubles badminton pair, exited the China Masters Super 750 in the semifinals. They battled fiercely but lost in three games to Jin Yong and Seo Seung Jae from Korea, despite mounting a spirited comeback in the final set.
- Country:
- China
In a gripping semifinal affair at the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament, India's former world number one men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, were overpowered by the unseeded Korean team of Jin Yong and Seo Seung Jae.
The match, their first post-Paris Olympics event, saw the Indian duo falter after securing a lead during the crucial third game. Despite showcasing remarkable tenacity, they were ultimately edged out in a tightly contested 74-minute match.
The Koreans' defensive prowess and strategic play, especially during the decisive moments, proved too formidable, securing them a place in the finals as Satwik and Chirag bowed out after a valiant effort.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jaipur Open 2024: Prestigious Tournament Returns to Rambagh Golf Club
Ghana's Tournament Streak in Jeopardy: A Battle for Africa Cup Qualification
India beat Japan 3-0 to top league stage and qualify for semifinals of the women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar.
Magnus Carlsen Triumphs at Tata Steel Chess India Rapid Tournament
Epic Final Showdown at MSLTA 25K ITF Men's Tennis Tournament