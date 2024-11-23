Korean Duo Overpowers Indian Pair at China Masters

In a gripping semifinal affair at the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament, India's former world number one men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, were overpowered by the unseeded Korean team of Jin Yong and Seo Seung Jae.

The match, their first post-Paris Olympics event, saw the Indian duo falter after securing a lead during the crucial third game. Despite showcasing remarkable tenacity, they were ultimately edged out in a tightly contested 74-minute match.

The Koreans' defensive prowess and strategic play, especially during the decisive moments, proved too formidable, securing them a place in the finals as Satwik and Chirag bowed out after a valiant effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)