Inter Milan Dominates Without Key Striker in 5-0 Triumph

Inter Milan cruised to a commanding 5-0 victory over Hellas Verona, surging to the provisional Serie A lead. Marcus Thuram was the star, netting twice for the defending champions.

Despite the absence of key forward Lautaro Martinez due to illness, Inter showcased depth as Joaquin Correa opened the scoring 17 minutes in. Thuram's double and goals from Stefan de Vrij and Yann Aurel Bisseck completed the first-half blitz.

Inter's dominance sees them two points clear of Napoli, who face Roma on Sunday. Atalanta could also join the leaders with a win against Parma. Inter's single defeat this season came in a derby against AC Milan in September.

(With inputs from agencies.)