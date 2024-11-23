Ireland's Rugby Dominance: Crushing Win Over Fiji

In a commanding performance, Ireland defeated Fiji 52-17 in a rugby clash at Aviva Stadium, signaling their dominance with eight tries. The match marked a stellar debut for hooker Gus McCarthy alongside a robust display by Bundee Aki, securing the man-of-the-match title.

The Six Nations champions showed resilience after a shaky start to their November series, having snapped a 19-game home streak against New Zealand and nearly faltered against Argentina last week. Despite that, Ireland found their stride against Fiji as the visitors conceded 11 penalties in the first half.

Taking full advantage of Fiji's errors, the Irish team saw impressive tries from Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Craig Casey, and Mack Hansen, among others. Preparing to face Australia next, Ireland aims to maintain momentum after this decisive victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)