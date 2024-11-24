Franco Colapinto Cleared for Las Vegas Grand Prix After Crashing
Argentine rookie Franco Colapinto is set to race in the Las Vegas Grand Prix after surviving a heavy crash during qualifying. Despite the significant damage, Colapinto passed medical checks and will start from the pitlane. Williams faces hefty repair costs following multiple recent accidents.
Argentine Formula One rookie Franco Colapinto has received the green light to compete in this Saturday's Las Vegas Grand Prix, following a severe crash in Friday's qualifying session, as confirmed by his Williams team.
The 21-year-old driver collided with the barrier in the second phase of the session, resulting in a force exceeding 50Gs, which left debris on the track. Fortunately, Colapinto is deemed fit to race after successfully completing medical evaluations, prioritizing his health above all else.
The crash marked Colapinto as having three incidents over the past two weekends and continues a costly streak for Williams. The financial toll of these crashes, along with others from teammate Alex Albon, amounts to millions and underscores the high stakes of recent performances for the team in the competitive Formula One circuit.
