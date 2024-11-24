Justin Greaves' Century: A Breakthrough Moment for West Indies Cricket

Justin Greaves scored his first-ever Test century in just his third match, propelling the West Indies to a formidable 450-9 in their first innings against Bangladesh.

Greaves, who finished on an unbeaten 115, previously had a top Test score of 33, showcasing a remarkable improvement in his performance.

His partnership with Kemar Roach, adding 140 runs for the eighth wicket, was pivotal in tilting the match in West Indies' favor, with Greaves' composed innings spread across 206 balls.

