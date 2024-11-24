Left Menu

Justin Greaves' Century: A Breakthrough Moment for West Indies Cricket

Justin Greaves achieved his first test century in his third match, contributing to West Indies' robust total of 450-9 against Bangladesh. Partnering with Kemar Roach, Greaves' 115 not out turned the game in West Indies' favor. His innings was marked by strategic running and patience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Northsound | Updated: 24-11-2024 08:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 08:02 IST
Justin Greaves scored his first-ever Test century in just his third match, propelling the West Indies to a formidable 450-9 in their first innings against Bangladesh.

Greaves, who finished on an unbeaten 115, previously had a top Test score of 33, showcasing a remarkable improvement in his performance.

His partnership with Kemar Roach, adding 140 runs for the eighth wicket, was pivotal in tilting the match in West Indies' favor, with Greaves' composed innings spread across 206 balls.

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

