Zambian Star Barbra Banda Propels Orlando Pride to NWSL Championship Victory

Zambian striker Barbra Banda's pivotal goal lifted Orlando Pride to a 1-0 victory against Washington Spirit, securing their maiden NWSL Championship title in Kansas City.

Despite only one previous playoff appearance, Orlando outmatched Washington, thanks to Banda's decisive 37th-minute goal, solidifying their defense against Spirit's repeated attempts at equalizing.

The match was a finale to a stellar season for Orlando and the NWSL, reflecting unprecedented fan participation with over 2 million in attendance throughout the year, underscoring the league's growing prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)