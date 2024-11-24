Zambian Star Barbra Banda Propels Orlando Pride to NWSL Championship Victory
Zambian striker Barbra Banda led Orlando Pride to their first NWSL Championship win, defeating Washington Spirit 1-0. A goal in the 37th minute secured the victory. This marked a triumphant season for the Pride, topping the standings and setting a new attendance record in the league.
Zambian striker Barbra Banda's pivotal goal lifted Orlando Pride to a 1-0 victory against Washington Spirit, securing their maiden NWSL Championship title in Kansas City.
Despite only one previous playoff appearance, Orlando outmatched Washington, thanks to Banda's decisive 37th-minute goal, solidifying their defense against Spirit's repeated attempts at equalizing.
The match was a finale to a stellar season for Orlando and the NWSL, reflecting unprecedented fan participation with over 2 million in attendance throughout the year, underscoring the league's growing prominence.
