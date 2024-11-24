Sports Frenzy: Highlights from Football, Soccer, and Basketball

In a major development, reports suggest that Javier Mascherano is set to become Inter Miami's new coach, reuniting with former teammate Lionel Messi. The 40-year-old's appointment is eagerly anticipated as Miami aims to elevate its game.

Injury woes continued to affect sports teams this weekend. Ole Miss WR Tre Harris sustained an injury during a notable loss to Florida, impacting the depth of the team's roster. Similarly, Los Angeles Clippers will miss leading scorer Norman Powell's contribution due to a hamstring strain.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pride clinched their first NWSL title with Barbra Banda's decisive goal sealing a 1-0 victory against Washington Spirit. Banda's performance capped a remarkable year, showcasing her peak form and underscoring her crucial role in the team's triumph.

