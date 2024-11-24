Left Menu

Gilchrist Slam Calls Out Australia's Test Tactics

Legendary cricketer Adam Gilchrist criticized Australia's tactics against India during the first Test, citing them as negative and illegal. With India setting a massive target after centuries from Jaiswal and Kohli, Australia's response, particularly Labuschagne's tactics, faced scrutiny from both Gilchrist and former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Legendary cricketer Adam Gilchrist voiced strong criticism against the Australian team's tactics during the first Test against India, labeling them as 'negative' and 'illegal.' India declared their second innings at a formidable 487 for 6, leaving Australia with an imposing 534-run target.

The Indian side, bolstered by stellar centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, along with a fiery knock from Nitish Kumar Reddy, challenged the Australian bowling lineup relentlessly. Reddy's explosive scoring put additional pressure on an already beleaguered Australian front.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan echoed Gilchrist's sentiments, highlighting the uncharacteristic approach of Australia, particularly through Marnus Labuschagne's strategy. Fans and cricket pundits took to social media to express their discontent over the tactics, further fueling the ongoing debate.

