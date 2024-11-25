Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Leads Italy to Davis Cup Glory

Jannik Sinner played a pivotal role in securing Italy's second consecutive Davis Cup title with a decisive victory over the Netherlands in Malaga. Matteo Berrettini set the pace, and Sinner's win over Tallon Griekspoor clinched the triumph, marking Italy's third overall win in the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malaga | Updated: 25-11-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 00:05 IST
Jannik Sinner spearheaded Italy's successful defense of its Davis Cup title with a powerful 2-0 triumph over the Netherlands in Malaga, Spain. The victory secured their record as three-time champions in the prestigious men's team event.

Matteo Berrettini set the tone with an authoritative 6-4 6-2 win against Botic Van De Zandschulp in the first singles match. Italy took an early lead and looked set to retain the coveted championship.

The definitive moment came as world number one Sinner dispatched Tallon Griekspoor 7-6(2) 6-2, sealing Italy's historic win and adding lustre to their 1976 and recent victories. This victory reinforces their standing in international tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

