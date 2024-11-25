Sunrisers Secure Ishan Kishan Amidst Auction Drama

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori expressed great enthusiasm for securing Ishan Kishan on the first day of the IPL mega auction, despite acknowledging the disappointment of losing T Natarajan to the Delhi Capitals. Kishan, who previously played for Mumbai Indians, was sold to SRH for Rs 11.25 crore, marking a significant acquisition for the team.

SRH succeeded in signing eight players on the first day, including notable pacers Mohammed Shami at Rs 10 crore and Harshal Patel at Rs 8 crore. Nevertheless, the team was unsuccessful in reacquiring T Natarajan, with Vettori noting that his absence could not be easily compensated. The franchise had earlier retained five key players in preparation for the auction.

Vettori remarked on the strategic approach taken during the auction and expressed satisfaction with their decision to secure Kishan and other valuable players. Despite the mixed outcomes, the team remains optimistic under the guidance of skipper Pat Cummins, who contributed to the auction strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)