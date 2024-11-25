Left Menu

Sunrisers Secure Ishan Kishan Amidst Auction Drama

In the IPL mega auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad expressed delight in acquiring Ishan Kishan for Rs 11.25 crore but mourned the loss of pacer T Natarajan to Delhi Capitals. Coach Daniel Vettori emphasized Kishan's significance, while also celebrating the acquisitions of Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel.

Ishan Kishan. (Photo- BCCI) Image Credit: ANI
Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori expressed great enthusiasm for securing Ishan Kishan on the first day of the IPL mega auction, despite acknowledging the disappointment of losing T Natarajan to the Delhi Capitals. Kishan, who previously played for Mumbai Indians, was sold to SRH for Rs 11.25 crore, marking a significant acquisition for the team.

SRH succeeded in signing eight players on the first day, including notable pacers Mohammed Shami at Rs 10 crore and Harshal Patel at Rs 8 crore. Nevertheless, the team was unsuccessful in reacquiring T Natarajan, with Vettori noting that his absence could not be easily compensated. The franchise had earlier retained five key players in preparation for the auction.

Vettori remarked on the strategic approach taken during the auction and expressed satisfaction with their decision to secure Kishan and other valuable players. Despite the mixed outcomes, the team remains optimistic under the guidance of skipper Pat Cummins, who contributed to the auction strategy.

