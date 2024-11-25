Delhi Capitals Make Headlines at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and Australian pacer Mitchell Starc emerged as the standout buys for the Delhi Capitals on Day 1 of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Rahul was procured for a notable Rs 14 crore, while Starc's services came at a price of Rs 11.75 crore.

The auction also saw the retention of Aussie youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk for Rs 9 crore using the Right to Match card. Englishman Harry Brook was secured for Rs 6.25 crore, in addition to Indian talents T Natarajan for Rs 10.75 crore and Karun Nair for Rs 50 lakh. Securing these key players highlights the Capitals' strategic focus on strengthening their squad.

Parth Jindal, Co-owner of Delhi Capitals, expressed enthusiasm for the day's acquisitions, highlighting Rahul's consistent performance in the IPL as a key asset for the team. With the addition of experienced players like Starc, Jindal aims to build a formidable lineup. Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani shared optimism, outlining the effectiveness of their auction strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)