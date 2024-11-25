Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Make Headlines at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Delhi Capitals secured key players KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction in Jeddah. Rahul was acquired for Rs 14 crore, while Starc was bought for Rs 11.75 crore. The franchise focused on strengthening both batting and bowling units for a competitive squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:27 IST
KL Rahul (Photo: X/@DelhiCapitals). Image Credit: ANI

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and Australian pacer Mitchell Starc emerged as the standout buys for the Delhi Capitals on Day 1 of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Rahul was procured for a notable Rs 14 crore, while Starc's services came at a price of Rs 11.75 crore.

The auction also saw the retention of Aussie youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk for Rs 9 crore using the Right to Match card. Englishman Harry Brook was secured for Rs 6.25 crore, in addition to Indian talents T Natarajan for Rs 10.75 crore and Karun Nair for Rs 50 lakh. Securing these key players highlights the Capitals' strategic focus on strengthening their squad.

Parth Jindal, Co-owner of Delhi Capitals, expressed enthusiasm for the day's acquisitions, highlighting Rahul's consistent performance in the IPL as a key asset for the team. With the addition of experienced players like Starc, Jindal aims to build a formidable lineup. Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani shared optimism, outlining the effectiveness of their auction strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

