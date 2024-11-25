India Secures Commanding Victory Over Australia in First Test
India triumphed over Australia with a significant 295-run victory in the first Test match, leading the series 1-0. Despite strong attempts by Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, Australia faltered, collapsing after a resilient afternoon session. India's remarkable recovery sets an exciting stage for the upcoming Adelaide Test.
- Country:
- Australia
India clinched a resounding 295-run victory against Australia in the first Test, claiming a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The win unfolded on a thrilling fourth day of play, wherein India dismissed Australia for 238 in their second innings.
After Australia's batsmen showed some resistance, Travis Head scoring 89 and Mitchell Marsh contributing 47, the Indian bowling attack, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, overcame the hosts with ease following the tea break.
This comprehensive victory for India comes after a shaky start on day one but sets a promising precedent for the second Test in Adelaide starting December 6. Scores: India: 150 & 487/6 declared; Australia: 104 and 238 all out.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ricky Ponting Backs Jasprit Bumrah for Captaincy Under Pressure
Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in Perth Test if Rohit Sharma is not available: Gambhir.
Bowler Against All Odds: Jasprit Bumrah's Australian Challenge
Usman Khawaja Highlights India's Pace Arsenal Beyond Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah Shines in Perth Test as India Dominates Day One