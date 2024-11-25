Left Menu

India Secures Commanding Victory Over Australia in First Test

India triumphed over Australia with a significant 295-run victory in the first Test match, leading the series 1-0. Despite strong attempts by Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, Australia faltered, collapsing after a resilient afternoon session. India's remarkable recovery sets an exciting stage for the upcoming Adelaide Test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:28 IST
India Secures Commanding Victory Over Australia in First Test
national cricket stadium Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Australia

India clinched a resounding 295-run victory against Australia in the first Test, claiming a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The win unfolded on a thrilling fourth day of play, wherein India dismissed Australia for 238 in their second innings.

After Australia's batsmen showed some resistance, Travis Head scoring 89 and Mitchell Marsh contributing 47, the Indian bowling attack, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, overcame the hosts with ease following the tea break.

This comprehensive victory for India comes after a shaky start on day one but sets a promising precedent for the second Test in Adelaide starting December 6. Scores: India: 150 & 487/6 declared; Australia: 104 and 238 all out.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024