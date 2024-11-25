Revamping Judo in India: A Call for Enhanced Competition and Focus

Legendary Georgian judoka and Olympic gold medalist Lasha Shavdatuashvili believes the development of a strong judo ecosystem in India is crucial for the sport's growth, urging for greater exposure of Indian athletes at international competitions.

While India has made strides in judo, with Poonam Chopra's 1994 Asian Games bronze and successes at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, progress remains limited. Shavdatuashvili, a two-time world champion, stresses the necessity for athletes to participate in more competitive events to enhance their skills and ensure internal competition within the country, akin to nurturing a plant.

Describing Japan as the 'mother of judo,' Shavdatuashvili advocates for emulating their model. President of IIS, Manisha Malhotra, is optimistic that India will elevate its focus on judo, paralleling wrestling's success by the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

