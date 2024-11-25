Highs and Lows at IPL Mega Auction: Shocks and Surprises

The IPL mega auction witnessed some surprising developments as prominent players like Prithvi Shaw and Shardul Thakur found themselves without a team.

Gujarat Titans secured Washington Sundar for Rs 3.20 crore, while seasoned players such as Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips went unsold, leaving many fans puzzled.

Veterans Faf du Plessis and Rovman Powell managed to secure contracts with Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively, though Ajinkya Rahane was not as fortunate.

(With inputs from agencies.)