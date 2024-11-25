Highs and Lows at IPL Mega Auction: Shocks and Surprises
In the IPL mega auction, intriguing choices were made as Prithvi Shaw and Shardul Thakur went unsold. However, Washington Sundar fetched Rs 3.20 crore from Gujarat Titans. New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips also remained unsold, while seasoned Ajinkya Rahane didn’t attract buyers.
The IPL mega auction witnessed some surprising developments as prominent players like Prithvi Shaw and Shardul Thakur found themselves without a team.
Gujarat Titans secured Washington Sundar for Rs 3.20 crore, while seasoned players such as Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips went unsold, leaving many fans puzzled.
Veterans Faf du Plessis and Rovman Powell managed to secure contracts with Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively, though Ajinkya Rahane was not as fortunate.
