Kharga Shakti: A Display of India's Military Prowess

The Kharga Corps of the Indian Army staged an impressive two-day field firing exercise named 'Kharga Shakti' at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan, commencing this past Sunday.

Spearheaded by Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, the exercise tested and validated several modern warfare techniques as troops showcased their readiness in a simulated battlefield environment. Various military assets such as attack helicopters and armoured platforms were integrated during the drill.

The exercise emphasized the Indian Army's dedication to operational excellence, applying advanced technologies like swarm drones and loiter munition systems. Lt Gen Pushkar used this occasion to reinforce the armed forces' commitment to remain fully prepared for future challenges on the western front.

