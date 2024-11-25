Venkatesh Iyer Shines in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Triumph

Venkatesh Iyer was the star of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A match on Monday, leading Madhya Pradesh to a comfortable 101-run victory over Meghalaya.

After securing the third highest bid of Rs 23.75 crore at the IPL auction, Iyer demonstrated his all-around prowess by scoring 37 quick runs and claiming a crucial wicket.

Iyer's efforts were complemented by Mohammed Arshad Khan, who accelerated Meghalaya's collapse to 121 runs. This adds to the stellar performances noted in Group C, where Haryana smashed Arunachal Pradesh by 175 runs, and Baroda's strong showing against Uttarakhand in Group B.

(With inputs from agencies.)