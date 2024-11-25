Leipzig's Struggle: A Season on the Edge

Leipzig's season is spiraling after four winless games, including all losses in the Champions League. The team's struggles continued with a 4-3 defeat to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, leaving fans and management disappointed.

Coach Marco Rose acknowledged the need for immediate improvement, highlighting issues with team intensity and focus. Without a turnaround, he faces increasing pressure to deliver results. Meanwhile, Leipzig's schedule intensifies with a looming Champions League clash against Inter Milan.

Midfielder Christoph Baumgartner admits the challenges ahead, emphasizing the need for error-free performances. Leipzig's upcoming fixtures against Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt further test the club's resilience in both league and cup competitions. The clock ticks for improvements on all fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)