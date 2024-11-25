Left Menu

Guardiola Unyielding: Manchester City to Rise Again

After a five-game losing streak, Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola remains steadfast in his tactics. Despite setbacks, Guardiola's faith in his approach remains strong. He believes City will regain form and compete for top honors, attributing past success to their unwavering principles.

Updated: 25-11-2024 20:58 IST
In the face of his career's harshest losing streak, Manchester City's manager, Pep Guardiola, is resolutely sticking to his tactical approach.

As City attempts to recover from a five-match losing streak, including a heavy 4-0 defeat to Tottenham, Guardiola remains undeterred in his commitment to the team's principles, despite trailing Liverpool by eight points in the Premier League.

Guardiola expressed confidence in City's potential to achieve greatness this season, urging belief in their established fundamentals and dismissing the need for drastic changes even after their recent Champions League setback against Sporting Lisbon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

