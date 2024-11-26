Bethell's Bold Debut: England’s Fresh Batting Order Against New Zealand

Jacob Bethell, England's rising cricket star, is set to bat at number three as he makes his test debut against New Zealand this Thursday at Hagley Oval. This strategic lineup change follows a shift necessitated by wicketkeeper Jordan Cox's injury.

Ollie Pope, stepping in to keep wicket, will bat at number six, adjusting from his usual spot. Meanwhile, seasoned player Joe Root is expected to play his 150th test, marking a significant milestone in his career.

England's revamped lineup aims to rise to the occasion in Christchurch. The team is supported by a promising seam attack of Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, and Brydon Carse, along with Shoaib Bashir, who provides a spin option for skipper Ben Stokes.

