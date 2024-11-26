Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets & Records: Latest Sports Highlights

The sports world witnessed stunning moments with the Celtics equalling an NBA record, Duke triumphing over Kansas, and GM signaling its F1 entry. Key players like Kevin Durant are set to return, while Tiger Woods confirms his continued absence from competitive events due to injury complications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:25 IST
Thrilling Upsets & Records: Latest Sports Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Boston Celtics matched an NBA record during their dominant victory against the Los Angeles Clippers by hitting 12 3-pointers in a single quarter. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum spearheaded the team with 51 combined points in a stellar second quarter.

Meanwhile, Duke's Ashlon Jackson achieved a career-high of 30 points, leading her team to victory against Kansas State at the Ball Dawgs Classic. As Phoenix Suns anticipate the return of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the sports scene is set for more thrilling action.

General Motors announced intentions to join Formula One with its Cadillac brand by 2026, a landmark development for the auto giant. On a different note, Tiger Woods' ongoing injuries have forced him to pull out of the upcoming Hero World Challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024