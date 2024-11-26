Thrilling Upsets & Records: Latest Sports Highlights

The Boston Celtics matched an NBA record during their dominant victory against the Los Angeles Clippers by hitting 12 3-pointers in a single quarter. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum spearheaded the team with 51 combined points in a stellar second quarter.

Meanwhile, Duke's Ashlon Jackson achieved a career-high of 30 points, leading her team to victory against Kansas State at the Ball Dawgs Classic. As Phoenix Suns anticipate the return of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the sports scene is set for more thrilling action.

General Motors announced intentions to join Formula One with its Cadillac brand by 2026, a landmark development for the auto giant. On a different note, Tiger Woods' ongoing injuries have forced him to pull out of the upcoming Hero World Challenge.

