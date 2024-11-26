Yashasvi Jaiswal: From Streets to Stardom

Emerging from a life of hardship, Yashasvi Jaiswal now channels his past struggles into his on-field performance. After scoring a remarkable century in the first Test against Australia, Jaiswal is being hailed as India's future batting mainstay, ready to take the mantle from Virat Kohli.

Born in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, Jaiswal moved to Mumbai at age 11, living in tents and selling street food to fund his cricket education. This challenging background instills in him a fighting spirit, vital for navigating cricket's pressures.

Following his century, Jaiswal expressed gratitude, joyfully celebrating with fans and family. India's dominance in the series, marked by a 297-run victory, sets an optimistic tone for the upcoming match in Adelaide.

