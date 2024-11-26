Left Menu

Legendary Hockey Legacy: Ashok Kumar's Stable Recovery

Ashok Kumar, son of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, successfully underwent angioplasty and is stable after suffering a heart attack. Kumar, a key player in India's 1975 World Cup victory and 1972 Munich Olympics bronze win, is a recipient of numerous accolades, including the Arjuna Award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:41 IST
Ashok Kumar, son of the iconic hockey figure Major Dhyan Chand, is in stable condition following a successful angioplasty at a city hospital, as confirmed by family sources on Tuesday.

After experiencing chest discomfort on Sunday, Kumar was hospitalized and subsequently received the procedure on Monday. Doctors performed angioplasty, placing several stents to address blockages in his artery, a family source informed PTI.

Currently under observation, the 74-year-old is expected to be discharged within a couple of days. Known for his superb ball control, Kumar was integral to India's 1975 World Cup hockey triumph and the 1972 Munich Olympics bronze win, earning him numerous awards, including the Arjuna Award and the Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)

