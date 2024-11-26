Left Menu

IGU Suspends Five State Golf Associations Before Elections

Five state associations of the Indian Golf Union have been suspended ahead of the elections for being virtually non-existent and violating guidelines. These associations failed to fulfill requirements and did not respond to inquiries, resulting in their exclusion from the electoral process scheduled for December 15.

New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:44 IST
Five state associations under the Indian Golf Union (IGU) have been suspended for being ‘virtually non-existent’ and violating guidelines, as determined by Returning Officer O P Garg.

The Himachal Pradesh Proam Golf Association, among others, were disqualified from participating in the upcoming elections on December 15.

Garg, a retired judge, based his decision on a detailed review of available documents and a lack of response to inquiries, impacting the IGU's election process for 2024-26.

