IGU Suspends Five State Golf Associations Before Elections

Five state associations under the Indian Golf Union (IGU) have been suspended for being ‘virtually non-existent’ and violating guidelines, as determined by Returning Officer O P Garg.

The Himachal Pradesh Proam Golf Association, among others, were disqualified from participating in the upcoming elections on December 15.

Garg, a retired judge, based his decision on a detailed review of available documents and a lack of response to inquiries, impacting the IGU's election process for 2024-26.

