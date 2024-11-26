IGU Suspends Five State Golf Associations Before Elections
Five state associations of the Indian Golf Union have been suspended ahead of the elections for being virtually non-existent and violating guidelines. These associations failed to fulfill requirements and did not respond to inquiries, resulting in their exclusion from the electoral process scheduled for December 15.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Five state associations under the Indian Golf Union (IGU) have been suspended for being ‘virtually non-existent’ and violating guidelines, as determined by Returning Officer O P Garg.
The Himachal Pradesh Proam Golf Association, among others, were disqualified from participating in the upcoming elections on December 15.
Garg, a retired judge, based his decision on a detailed review of available documents and a lack of response to inquiries, impacting the IGU's election process for 2024-26.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Forex Violations
UN Expert Calls for Release of Indigenous Rights Defenders in Mexico, Decries Long Sentences and Due Process Violations
Premier League Referee David Coote Faces Suspension Amid Controversy
Referee Suspension Shocks Premier League
Kerala's WhatsApp Controversy: A Deep Dive into IAS Officer's Suspension