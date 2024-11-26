Saim Ayub's Blazing Century Propels Pakistan to Victory

Saim Ayub delivered an explosive performance by scoring his maiden ODI century in just 53 balls, propelling Pakistan to a commanding 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the second one-day international.

With an unbeaten 113, Ayub hit 17 fours and three sixes, helping chase down the 148-run target in 18.2 overs. Abrar Ahmed and Salman Ali Agha's effective spin bowling had earlier restricted Zimbabwe to 145 runs.

The win levels the series at 1-1 following Pakistan's earlier loss by the DLS method. The decider will be played on Thursday, ahead of a three-match T20 series.

(With inputs from agencies.)