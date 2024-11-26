Prithvi Shaw: At the Crossroads of Cricket Stardom

Prithvi Shaw appeared relaxed on a YouTube vlog two days ago, sharing the best advice he'd received from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar's advice, 'Discipline beats talent,' is something Shaw has yet to fully embrace, as he was left unsold at a recent IPL auction in Jeddah.

Despite being a U-19 World Cup-winning captain and scoring a century in his Test debut, Shaw's career now hangs in the balance. Not one of the prominent figures in cricket, including Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid, showed interest in acquiring him. His work ethic has caused skepticism within cricket circles.

Once touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, Shaw must navigate this low point. He stands at a career crossroads, where discipline and self-reflection could help his talent blossom. Shaw needs to decide if he will remain a brief story or transform into an epic novel in the annals of cricket history.

(With inputs from agencies.)