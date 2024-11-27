Odegaard's Return Sparks Arsenal's Goal Surge

Martin Odegaard's return from injury has helped Arsenal rediscover their scoring touch, with eight goals in just two games following the international break.

Arsenal's recent 5-1 triumph over Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League marked a high point, tying the club's record for their heaviest away win in the competition.

The dynamic midfielder was instrumental, showcasing his impact on the game by assisting and earning a penalty. His continued health will be crucial as Arsenal chases Premier League frontrunners Liverpool.

