Left Menu

Odegaard's Return Sparks Arsenal's Goal Surge

Martin Odegaard's return from injury has reignited Arsenal's attack, coinciding with their eight goals in two games. The Norwegian midfielder's influence was crucial in victories over Nottingham Forest and Sporting Lisbon. His fitness remains key to Arsenal's Premier League ambitions after a challenging spell without him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 27-11-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 09:36 IST
Odegaard's Return Sparks Arsenal's Goal Surge
Odegaard
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Martin Odegaard's return from injury has helped Arsenal rediscover their scoring touch, with eight goals in just two games following the international break.

Arsenal's recent 5-1 triumph over Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League marked a high point, tying the club's record for their heaviest away win in the competition.

The dynamic midfielder was instrumental, showcasing his impact on the game by assisting and earning a penalty. His continued health will be crucial as Arsenal chases Premier League frontrunners Liverpool.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024