Martin Odegaard's return from injury has reignited Arsenal's attack, coinciding with their eight goals in two games. The Norwegian midfielder's influence was crucial in victories over Nottingham Forest and Sporting Lisbon. His fitness remains key to Arsenal's Premier League ambitions after a challenging spell without him.
Martin Odegaard's return from injury has helped Arsenal rediscover their scoring touch, with eight goals in just two games following the international break.
Arsenal's recent 5-1 triumph over Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League marked a high point, tying the club's record for their heaviest away win in the competition.
The dynamic midfielder was instrumental, showcasing his impact on the game by assisting and earning a penalty. His continued health will be crucial as Arsenal chases Premier League frontrunners Liverpool.
