Stunning Upsets and Early Relegations Shake Premier League Chase

Liverpool suffered a surprising defeat to Fulham, complicating its Premier League title pursuits. Meanwhile, Southampton became the first team relegated this season after losing to Tottenham. Despite early goals, Liverpool couldn't capitalize on Arsenal's draw with Everton to extend its lead. Southampton's relegation is notably early in league history.

Liverpool faced a shocking setback in its quest for the Premier League title after a 3-2 defeat at Fulham. The result created new roadblocks in their previously advancing title journey.

In contrast, Southampton's 3-1 loss to Tottenham saw them become the first team to be relegated this season from England's top tier, highlighting their season-long struggles.

Meanwhile, a goalless draw between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford epitomized a day of unexpected results, shaking up the Premier League standings.

