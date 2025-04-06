Stunning Upsets and Early Relegations Shake Premier League Chase

Liverpool faced a shocking setback in its quest for the Premier League title after a 3-2 defeat at Fulham. The result created new roadblocks in their previously advancing title journey.

In contrast, Southampton's 3-1 loss to Tottenham saw them become the first team to be relegated this season from England's top tier, highlighting their season-long struggles.

Meanwhile, a goalless draw between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford epitomized a day of unexpected results, shaking up the Premier League standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)