Rising Star Jacob Bethell Set for Test Debut at Number Three Against New Zealand

England captain Ben Stokes addressed concerns over Jacob Bethell's Test debut at number three against New Zealand. Despite reservations, Stokes expressed confidence in the 21-year-old's ability to make a positive impact.

Bethell, who impressed in shorter formats with his versatility, will face a new challenge, batting at number three in first-class cricket for the first time during Thursday's match at Christchurch's Hagley Oval. Stokes emphasized the team's strategic decisions, underscoring their commitment to doing what's right for the squad.

With Jordan Cox's injury, Bethell is set to bat higher in red-ball cricket, with Ollie Pope taking the gloves and dropping to bat at number six. England hopes Bethell's experience in white-ball formats will translate into success in his Test debut.

