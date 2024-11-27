Yashasvi Jaiswal: A Rising Star in Indian Cricket
Glenn Maxwell praises Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's adaptability and potential to score over 40 Test centuries. At 22, Jaiswal has already made an indelible impression in his Test career. Alongside pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Jaiswal represents a new generation of talent in Indian cricket.
- Country:
- Australia
Glenn Maxwell, Australia's cricket all-rounder, has high praise for Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, citing his adaptability and minimal weaknesses as the keys to a future filled with records. Jaiswal, just 22, has dazzled since debuting in Test cricket, particularly standing out with a match-winning 161 against Australia.
Currently having converted every century into a 150+ score in his first 15 Tests, Jaiswal is already leaving a mark, collecting 1,568 runs with an average of 58.07. His resilience, showcased by bouncing back from a first-innings duck in Perth, adds to his promising start.
Maxwell also highlighted another talent, Jasprit Bumrah, who has been hailed as potentially the best fast bowler ever. Bumrah's recent performances in Australia underscore his status, as he and Jaiswal represent a new generation of Indian cricketing capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Usman Khawaja Highlights India's Pace Arsenal Beyond Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah Hints at Mohammed Shami's Potential Return Ahead of Border Gavaskar Series
Pace and Rain: Challenges Loom for India-Australia Test in Perth
Bumrah Leads India in Crucial Australia Test Series
When I came here, coach and management gave me clarity that I will be leading the side: Jasprit Bumrah ahead of opening Test against Australia.