Yashasvi Jaiswal: A Rising Star in Indian Cricket

Glenn Maxwell, Australia's cricket all-rounder, has high praise for Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, citing his adaptability and minimal weaknesses as the keys to a future filled with records. Jaiswal, just 22, has dazzled since debuting in Test cricket, particularly standing out with a match-winning 161 against Australia.

Currently having converted every century into a 150+ score in his first 15 Tests, Jaiswal is already leaving a mark, collecting 1,568 runs with an average of 58.07. His resilience, showcased by bouncing back from a first-innings duck in Perth, adds to his promising start.

Maxwell also highlighted another talent, Jasprit Bumrah, who has been hailed as potentially the best fast bowler ever. Bumrah's recent performances in Australia underscore his status, as he and Jaiswal represent a new generation of Indian cricketing capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)