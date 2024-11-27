Left Menu

Injuries Force Pakistan Squad Shuffle for Final ODI Against Zimbabwe

Following injuries to Ahmed Daniyal and Shahnawaz Dahani, Pakistan introduces Abbas Afridi and Jahandad Khan for their final ODI against Zimbabwe. This change comes as Pakistan aims to end the series on a strong note after a commanding victory in the second match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:20 IST
Pakistan seamer Shahnawaz Dahani (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

In a strategic reshuffle, Pakistan has opted to replace injured pacers Ahmed Daniyal and Shahnawaz Dahani with right-arm seamer Abbas Afridi and all-rounder Jahandad Khan for the third ODI against Zimbabwe at Queens Park Sports Club this Thursday. Ahmed and Shahnawaz, who sustained injuries during a training session, will miss the remainder of the series, as confirmed by subsequent medical assessments.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed that Ahmed suffered a hamstring injury, while Shahnawaz was sidelined due to a left ankle issue. Both players are set to return home following initial scans. However, Abbas Afridi and Jahandad Khan, initially part of the T20I lineup, have been called upon to reinforce the team for the decisive match in Bulawayo.

Pakistan, rebounding from an unexpected 80-run defeat to Zimbabwe via the DLS method in the first ODI, regained form with a comprehensive victory in the second game. Led by Opener Saim Ayub's remarkable century, Pakistan chased a target of 146, sealing the win with all 10 wickets intact. The team is now poised to clinch the series in the final encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

