Chasing Glory: Indian Badminton Duo Aims for the Top

Indian women's doubles player Treesa Jolly, along with Gayatri Gopichand, aims to clinch a major title after qualifying for the World Tour Finals. Despite missing the 2024 Paris Olympics, the duo remains optimistic about future prospects, backed by strong performances in recent tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:21 IST
Treesa Jolly
  • Country:
  • India

Treesa Jolly, an Indian women's doubles badminton player, is setting her sights on winning a major title after qualifying for the World Tour Finals. Together with her partner Gayatri Gopichand, the duo aims for world ranking breakthroughs, fueled by recent victories against top-seeded players.

The talented pair are the sole Indian representatives at the upcoming prestigious event in China. Their journey includes reaching the semifinals of the All England Championships and Singapore Open Super 750, underscoring their rising profile in the international badminton arena.

Despite missing out on the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jolly remains hopeful and focused on continuous improvement. She draws confidence from their achievements, such as defeating higher-ranked players, and believes in their future Olympic prospects with unwavering dedication and perseverance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

