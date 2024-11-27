Chasing Glory: Indian Badminton Duo Aims for the Top

Treesa Jolly, an Indian women's doubles badminton player, is setting her sights on winning a major title after qualifying for the World Tour Finals. Together with her partner Gayatri Gopichand, the duo aims for world ranking breakthroughs, fueled by recent victories against top-seeded players.

The talented pair are the sole Indian representatives at the upcoming prestigious event in China. Their journey includes reaching the semifinals of the All England Championships and Singapore Open Super 750, underscoring their rising profile in the international badminton arena.

Despite missing out on the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jolly remains hopeful and focused on continuous improvement. She draws confidence from their achievements, such as defeating higher-ranked players, and believes in their future Olympic prospects with unwavering dedication and perseverance.

(With inputs from agencies.)