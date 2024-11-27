Pep Guardiola Addresses Mental Health Remark as City Faces Challenging Season

In a recent media appearance, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sought to clear up a comment he made about self-harm after his team's dramatic Champions League match against Feyenoord.

During the match, City surrendered a three-goal lead late in the game, drawing 3-3, with Guardiola later sporting injuries on his face. When asked about these marks, Guardiola jokingly replied, "I want to harm myself," which he later clarified was not intended to trivialize mental health issues. On social media, Guardiola emphasized being caught off guard by the question, urging those who struggle with mental health to seek support.

Guardiola faces a challenging period in his managerial career, with City experiencing an unprecedented streak of five consecutive defeats. The team is under pressure as they prepare to face league leaders Liverpool, a critical match in hopes of maintaining their title bid.

