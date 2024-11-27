Aditi Ashok Leads Indian Charge at Andalucía Open

Aditi Ashok, the defending champion, is set to lead a formidable Indian contingent at the upcoming Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, commencing this Thursday. She will be joined by Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs, and Tvesa Malik, all notable golfers on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour.

Aditi kicks off her campaign alongside Belgium's Manon De Roey and England's Bronte Law. Meanwhile, Pranavi is paired with Annabel Dimmock and Ana Pelaez Trivino, and Diksha plays alongside French golfers Nastasia Nadaud and Agatha Sauzon. Tvesa rounds out the team, teeing off with Ines Laklalech of Morocco and Chloe Williams of Wales.

Last year, Aditi clinched her fifth LET title with a stellar performance at Real Club de Golf Las Brisas. Reflecting on her victory, she noted the testament of patience it demanded, especially recalling her many birdies. This year, the event moves to Real Club Guadalhorce Golf in Malaga, promising new challenges.

