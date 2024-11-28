Frank Lampard Takes Charge of Coventry City: A New Era Begins

Frank Lampard, the renowned former Chelsea and England midfielder, has been appointed as the new manager of Coventry City on a two-and-a-half-year contract, as announced by the second-tier Championship club on Thursday.

The 46-year-old football icon steps into the role left by Mark Robins, who was dismissed earlier this month. Coventry City currently holds the 17th spot in the Championship standings, struggling with no victories in their last four matches.

Expressing his optimism, Coventry's club owner, Doug King, stated, "I am delighted that Frank Lampard has agreed to join our club as head coach. Frank cut his teeth in the Championship and knows what is needed in this league to be successful." Lampard's impressive record boasts 211 goals for Chelsea and previous managerial roles at Chelsea, Everton, and Derby County.

(With inputs from agencies.)