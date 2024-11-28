Left Menu

From Classrooms to Stadiums: Abhishek's Journey to Hockey Stardom

Olympic bronze medalist Abhishek turned to hockey to avoid academics, leading to a successful career. Inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo's discipline, Abhishek aims for Olympic gold and India's hockey revival. His significant role in the Hockey India League highlights his journey from a young aspirant to a recognized athlete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:15 IST
From Classrooms to Stadiums: Abhishek's Journey to Hockey Stardom
Hockey India Junior West Zone Championship Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Abhishek, an Olympic bronze medalist, found his passion for hockey while seeking an escape from academics. His decision led to stardom and recognition in the sports world.

Pursuing hockey since age 11, influenced by a peer's travels for the sport, Abhishek completed his education via correspondence while focusing on his athletic aspirations.

A fan of Cristiano Ronaldo's discipline, Abhishek dreams of reviving Indian hockey's golden era with a strong performance in the Hockey India League, despite the pressures of being one of the league's highest-paid players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024