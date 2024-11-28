From Classrooms to Stadiums: Abhishek's Journey to Hockey Stardom

Abhishek, an Olympic bronze medalist, found his passion for hockey while seeking an escape from academics. His decision led to stardom and recognition in the sports world.

Pursuing hockey since age 11, influenced by a peer's travels for the sport, Abhishek completed his education via correspondence while focusing on his athletic aspirations.

A fan of Cristiano Ronaldo's discipline, Abhishek dreams of reviving Indian hockey's golden era with a strong performance in the Hockey India League, despite the pressures of being one of the league's highest-paid players.

