India Shines as Ponting Praises Remarkable Perth Test Triumph

Ricky Ponting praised Team India's performance in the Perth Test, highlighting their ability to excel in challenging conditions. Overcoming a poor start, India secured a statement 295-run victory over Australia, showcasing their strength on foreign soil. Jasprit Bumrah was named 'Player of the Match' for his pivotal eight wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:23 IST
Team India. (Picture: X/@sachin_rt). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting has lauded the resilience of Team India following their remarkable victory in the Perth Test against Australia. Despite an initial setback in the first innings, India stormed back to claim an emphatic 295-run win in challenging conditions.

Speaking to Star Sports, Ponting acknowledged that Australia would be disappointed with their performance but commended the Indian bowlers. He highlighted the efforts of spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and emerging talent Nitish Kumar Reddy, whose combined efforts dismantled the Australian batting lineup.

Ricky Ponting admitted his surprise at India's victory, noting he had not expected them to succeed in Perth's foreign conditions. However, he pointed out that India's exceptional handling of overseas pitches demonstrated their growing prowess away from home, while Jasprit Bumrah's eight wickets earned him 'Player of the Match.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

