Sri Lanka's Historic Collapse in Durban
South Africa's Marc Jansen achieved a career-best with seven wickets, as Sri Lanka fell for their lowest test total of 42 at Kingsmead. The dramatic collapse, marking the ninth-lowest total in test history, leaves Sri Lanka trailing by 149 runs. South Africa's innings ended at 191, with Temba Bavuma top-scoring.
In a historic match at Kingsmead, South African bowler Marc Jansen delivered an outstanding performance, claiming seven wickets and leading to Sri Lanka's dramatic collapse for just 42 runs. This marked their lowest test total ever and the ninth-lowest in test cricket history.
The host team's first innings wrapped up at 191 runs, with captain Temba Bavuma contributing a sturdy 70. Despite a challenging start post-injury, Bavuma displayed resilience, eventually succumbing near the end once partnered with tailenders, who added vital last-minute runs.
The South African attack, including notable contributions from Gerald Coetzee and Kagiso Rabada, capitalized on seam-friendly conditions, while Sri Lanka's own poor batting compounded their downfall. Both teams now aim for a series win to keep hopes alive for a spot in the World Test Championship final at Lord's.
(With inputs from agencies.)
