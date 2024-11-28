Triumphant Teams Shine at National Hockey Championship
Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka emerged victorious on the third day of the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship. Highlights include Jharkhand's 5-0 win over Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand's 3-1 victory against Rajasthan, and walkover wins for Odisha and Karnataka due to match forfeitures by Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir, respectively.
Displaying stellar performance, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka achieved decisive victories on the third day of the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship.
In Pool B, Jharkhand dominated Chhattisgarh with a resounding 5-0 win, while in Pool D, Uttarakhand secured a 3-1 victory over Rajasthan. A match forfeiture by Himachal contributed to Odisha's 5-0 triumph in Pool C.
Karnataka benefited similarly in Pool F, claiming a 5-0 win due to Jammu and Kashmir's forfeiture. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh showcased their skills with a 6-1 win against Bengal in Pool H, and Punjab and Gujarat ended at a standstill with a 2-2 draw in Pool G.
