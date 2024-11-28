Left Menu

Triumphant Teams Shine at National Hockey Championship

Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka emerged victorious on the third day of the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship. Highlights include Jharkhand's 5-0 win over Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand's 3-1 victory against Rajasthan, and walkover wins for Odisha and Karnataka due to match forfeitures by Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir, respectively.

Secunderabad | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:58 IST
  • India

Displaying stellar performance, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka achieved decisive victories on the third day of the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship.

In Pool B, Jharkhand dominated Chhattisgarh with a resounding 5-0 win, while in Pool D, Uttarakhand secured a 3-1 victory over Rajasthan. A match forfeiture by Himachal contributed to Odisha's 5-0 triumph in Pool C.

Karnataka benefited similarly in Pool F, claiming a 5-0 win due to Jammu and Kashmir's forfeiture. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh showcased their skills with a 6-1 win against Bengal in Pool H, and Punjab and Gujarat ended at a standstill with a 2-2 draw in Pool G.

(With inputs from agencies.)

