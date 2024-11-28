Bottas Eyes Mercedes Reserve Role Amid F1 Shake-Up

Valtteri Bottas is in discussions to rejoin Mercedes as a reserve driver after Mick Schumacher's announced exit. Schumacher, son of legendary racer Michael Schumacher, is seeking a full-time racing role elsewhere, having spent two years in the Mercedes reserve position.

Bottas, who previously secured 10 Grand Prix victories with Mercedes from 2017 to 2021, sees the potential role as a chance to guide 18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Antonelli is set to join Mercedes alongside George Russell, replacing Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

Beyond Mercedes, Bottas is exploring future possibilities, showing interest in a collaboration with the new Cadillac team expected to enter F1 in 2026. Meanwhile, Schumacher continues to participate in endurance racing with Alpine, reflecting on the challenges of being away from the F1 grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)