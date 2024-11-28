Left Menu

Bottas Eyes Mercedes Reserve Role Amid F1 Shake-Up

Valtteri Bottas is negotiating a return to Mercedes as a reserve driver following Mick Schumacher's departure. Bottas, a former Mercedes racer, aims to mentor rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli and is also exploring opportunities with the incoming Cadillac team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lusail | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:24 IST
Bottas Eyes Mercedes Reserve Role Amid F1 Shake-Up
Bottas

Valtteri Bottas is in discussions to rejoin Mercedes as a reserve driver after Mick Schumacher's announced exit. Schumacher, son of legendary racer Michael Schumacher, is seeking a full-time racing role elsewhere, having spent two years in the Mercedes reserve position.

Bottas, who previously secured 10 Grand Prix victories with Mercedes from 2017 to 2021, sees the potential role as a chance to guide 18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Antonelli is set to join Mercedes alongside George Russell, replacing Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

Beyond Mercedes, Bottas is exploring future possibilities, showing interest in a collaboration with the new Cadillac team expected to enter F1 in 2026. Meanwhile, Schumacher continues to participate in endurance racing with Alpine, reflecting on the challenges of being away from the F1 grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024